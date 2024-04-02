Trump accused Biden of 'bloodbath' over migrant situation in US

The situation with illegal immigrants in the United States is becoming a “bloodbath”, for which President Joe Biden is to blame. This was stated by his predecessor Donald Trump, writes RIA News.

“I am announcing a bloodbath on the border. This is what is happening – a bloodbath… It is destroying our country,” the former head of state said, speaking at a rally in Michigan.

According to him, due to Biden's connivance, all states and cities of the United States have become border areas, since the situation with illegal immigrants has affected the entire country.

“Biden brought carnage, murder and chaos from all over the world and dumped it right in our backyard,” Trump added, pointing out that criminals from around the world and people held in mental hospitals were infiltrating the country.