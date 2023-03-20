Donald Trump did not rest this Sunday either. The weekend had started for him by assuring that next Tuesday he will be arrested in the framework of the investigation for the alleged payment of $130,000, shortly before the elections that took him to the White House in 2016, to buy the silence of the porn star Stormy Daniels. He also encouraged his supporters on Saturday to “protest” to “take back” the “country.” A little more than 24 hours later, the former president returned to his favorite pulpit, Truth Social, a social network founded by himself after his expulsion from Twitter in 2021, and accused President Joe Biden of complicity in the “witch hunt” that could end with his arrest.

Trump sent the following message (caps and quotes his): “Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ‘stuffed’ the DA’s Office. District with people from the Department of Injustice, including a high-ranking official from that department in DC [demarcación que alberga la Capital Federal], who is actually running the ‘Horseface’ witch hunt. Bragg is a (Soros) Reverse Racist, taking orders from DC. I beat them TWICE, did much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to compete against ‘TRUMP’ or my GREAT RECORD!

“Horseface” is the nickname that Trump, who has the flair for cruelty of a schoolyard bully, gave Daniels, the plaintiff. The literal translation is “horse face”. Soros is the millionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros, one of the black beasts of the American right. And Bragg is Alvin Bragg, the African-American prosecutor (hence, the “Reverse Racist”) who, Trump and his gang suspect, is about to indict the tycoon, which would lead to his arrest in New York.

With his message on Saturday, Trump had turned American political and media circles upside down. In it, he warned that his arrest will come as soon as this Tuesday. If it occurs, it would mark a historic milestone and cause an earthquake with unpredictable consequences in the United States. Not only would it be the first time that a former president would find himself in the process of having his fingerprints taken or asking for bail, it would also imply seriously hindering the race of a candidate for the White House for the 2024 presidential elections, in the that, if elected by his party, he would most likely face Biden, in a repeat of the fight in which they were measured in the 2020 elections.

In his Sunday address, Trump also alludes to that moment, saying “I beat them.” [a los demócratas] TWICE” and, also, that it was “much better the second time”. With this, he returns to give wings to the theories, which he has not been able to prove, that he was then robbed at the polls. These hoaxes led, as demonstrated by the congressional investigation commission into the events of January 6, 2021, to the assault on the Capitol. The exhortation launched on Saturday to his followers for the protest recalled in his rhetoric that of the messages prior to that insurrection.

Prosecutor Bragg responded to those threats hours later with an email sent to employees of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. obtained by Political, in it he told them that he did not intend to tolerate “attempts at intimidation”. “[Nos aseguraremos] that any specific or credible threats against the office are fully investigated and that appropriate security measures are put in place.” These days, the US media reported on meetings between the different local, state and federal agencies to discuss the best way to prepare for the consequences of a Trump arrest.

The week will begin in Manhattan, according to CNN, with the appearance before the grand jury investigating the case of a witness, whose identity has not been disclosed. Nor is it clear if he will be the last before the possible indictment of the former president. His defense attorneys received an invitation a few days ago for Trump to testify. This gesture can be interpreted, taking into account the customs of the US judicial system, as a prelude to a prompt imputation.

Republicans close ranks

For now, the Republican Party has closed ranks around what is still its most ascendant figure. This defense has also come from some of his early opponents for the nomination in the primaries, such as Mike Pence, who was his vice president, or the millionaire anti-woke Vivek Ramaswamy. His great enemy at his home, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, had not reacted to the news this Sunday.

Trump is facing multiple investigations, from the one being led by a special prosecutor for the classified documents found last summer by the FBI at his private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to which he is trying to purge his responsibility in the pressure Republican officials to reverse the result of the 2020 elections. Of all of them, it could be the complaint of a porn actress that ends with her arrest.

The facts date back to 2006, when Trump invited Daniels to a hotel room in Louisiana after a celebrity golf tournament. There, according to the actress’s complaint, they had sexual relations after he promised her that he would help her make the leap to television, where the then magnate, who denies her accusations, was a star.

What Bragg and his people are judging is whether a decade later his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet shortly before the election in which Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to releasing the money to the actress, in violation of federal campaign finance rules.

