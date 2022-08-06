Former US President Donald Trump accused the current head of state Joe Biden of losing the country’s energy independence under him. He stated this on August 5 during campaign events in Wisconsin.

“We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant as we were just two years ago. We are a nation that is begging Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and many others for oil, ”Trump is quoted as saying. Newsmax.

The ex-president noted that the United States should produce oil itself, as it has large reserves.

“Please, please help us,” says Joe Biden. But we have more liquid gold under our feet than in any other country in the world,” the politician said.

On July 27, Trump called the United States a country that suffers historical humiliation and kneels. He said “America is going to hell” because of Biden’s current policies.

On July 14, Trump decided to run for president in 2024. The ex-president said that he was confident in his victory, although he had previously doubted whether it was worth getting involved in the election campaign again.