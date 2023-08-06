Trump: Biden’s incompetence led to an aggravation of the situation around Taiwan

The incompetence of current US President Joe Biden has led to an aggravation of the situation around Taiwan, according to former US President Donald Trump. His words lead RIA News.

According to the politician, Beijing doubts Biden’s professionalism, in connection with which he lost respect for the American side. “Si [Цзиньпин, председатель КНР — ред.] would not deal with Taiwan. He is terribly close to wanting to go there because he thinks your leader is incompetent,” he said, speaking to voters. Trump stressed that the Chinese authorities had a different attitude towards the United States when he led the country.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Yang Tao accused Washington of distorting its position on Taiwan by violating agreements reached with Beijing to uphold the “one China” policy. He said that the decision of the American leadership to provide guarantees to the island was a violation of the promises made to China.