Donald Trump accused the woman, who accuses him of rape, of being “mentally ill” in a statement made on video, which was reproduced on May 4, in the civil trial for sexual assault and defamation against him.

“She’s a liar and a really sick person. I think she’s sick, mentally sick,” Trump told writer and former journalist Jean Carroll.

The former president made these comments in October when asked for a statement on Carroll’s complaint.

(We invite you to continue reading: What will happen to the world if the United States defaults for the first time?).

Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The writer sued Trump last year, alleging that he raped her in a changing room of a luxury department store in New York, in the mid 1990s.

She also sued him for defamation when the mogul accused her of lying once. She went public with the case in 2019. Nonetheless, Trump has vigorously and repeatedly denied these allegations and has not been criminally prosecuted for them.

In the video statement, Trump reiterated that he doesn’t know Carroll and repeated several times: “He’s not my type.” On Thursday, a friend of Carroll’s testified that she told her shortly after her alleged rape that Trump had attacked her.

(Also: The US sanctions three former Colombian soldiers for violating human rights).

Carol Martin, a retired journalist, recalled in her testimony that Carroll told her, “I was fighting, I was fighting,” adding that she did not use the word rape.

Nearly a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct during his tenure as a 2016 presidential candidate.. Among them was former businesswoman Jessica Leeds, who in the Carroll case, testified that Trump sexually assaulted her on a plane in the 1970s.

Damages in Carroll’s lawsuit have not been specified and the whistleblower is demanding that Trump retract his comments.

Trump’s lawyers said the former US president would not take the stand during the trial. If found guilty, it will be the first time he has faced legal consequences for sexual assault allegations.

(Also: The degrading treatment Colombian migrants receive on US flights.)

The case is just one of several legal challenges facing the 76-year-old Republican as he seeks a return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Last month, the mogul pleaded not guilty in a criminal case for third-party payment to a porn actress before the 2016 election.

Trump is also under investigation for trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia.for his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House and for his involvement in the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Joe Biden demands that tech companies make artificial intelligence safe

They kidnap the family of ten Colombians in Mexico who were fleeing to the United States

Tech giants to discuss AI ‘risks’ at White House

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP