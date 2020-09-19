US President Donald Trump has accused Russia of stealing information about hypersonic weapon technology from the administration of the previous head of state, Barack Obama. He stated this at an election rally in Minnesota, reports TASS…

“You know, they have a super-duper-hypersonic missile, I call it a super-duper. It is five times faster than a conventional rocket, ”the American leader recalled. According to him, Moscow managed to obtain this information during the Obama presidency, after which the country was able to create such a rocket.

However, Washington currently has a significantly faster rocket. “We have such advanced weapons that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and everyone else will envy us. They do not know what we have, but they know that this is something that no one has ever heard of, ”concluded the owner of the White House.

In May, President Trump announced the creation of a “super duper rocket.” According to him, the country creates “incredible” military equipment of an unprecedented level. He explained that the United States has no choice, it has to do it, given the opponents of the state. The American leader said that the new rocket will be 17 times faster than all currently existing counterparts. “If you’ve heard, Russia has missiles that are five times faster, China is working on missiles that are five or six times faster,” Trump said.