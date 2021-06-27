Former US President Donald Trump accused Russia of humiliating the country under the current head of state, Joe Biden. His words lead RIA News…

“China, Russia and Iran humiliate our country. Joe Biden is destroying our country before our eyes, ”said the politician, speaking at a rally in Ohio.

Trump also accused Democrats of rigging election results in 2020 and a “catastrophe” on the border, where the number of illegal immigrants is growing. The politician called on Republicans to work together on a “giant victory” in the next election.

Earlier, Trump spoke about his desire to lift sanctions from Russia. According to him, despite the fact that his administration has imposed many restrictions on Russia, he “would be glad” to lift them if Moscow “pulls itself together.” The former head of state also noted that the relationship between the United States and Russia could be “amazing” and mutually beneficial.