US President Donald Trump canceled intelligence briefings for Congress in an attempt to hide information about his ties to Russia. This was stated by the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden, reports RIA News…

According to him, the current head of state hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will help him to be re-elected for another term. Biden is confident that Putin will hide Trump’s terrible failures in leading the United States out of multiple crises.

The Democrat also stressed that Trump would not want the American people to know about Putin’s steps to re-elect the current head of state. He added that Trump’s policies are a great gift for the Kremlin.

Biden noted that at the suggestion of the president, China is now trying to intervene in the American elections.

Trump explained the decision to end the briefings of the US director of national intelligence on the security of the November presidential elections and the interference in them by the fact that some parliamentarians passed on classified information from such meetings to the press.

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that Russia is actively interfering in the US presidential election. According to their statement, the US presidential administration and personally Donald Trump deliberately create a false impression about the equivalence of the interests of several countries in the American elections and politics. At the same time, the democrats are confident that only Russia is actively interfering in this process.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. American journalists and officials claimed that “Russian hackers” had stolen Democratic correspondence and published it on the Internet, and also tried to infiltrate the electronic counting system. In addition, Putin was accused of personally convincing Trump that Ukraine interfered in the American elections.