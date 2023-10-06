US media reported this Thursday that former President Donald Trump shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman. at a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, shortly after leaving the White House.

The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, identified the executive as tycoon Anthony Pratt, who runs one of the largest packaging companies in the world.

ABC News, which first broke the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about U.S. submarines. with “dozens of other people, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees and a handful of journalists.”

Sources told the New York Times that Trump’s revelations “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet.”

Federal prosecutors already investigating Trump for possession of classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office Pratt was interviewed twice about the incident, according to reports.

Pratt could now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his trial over classified documents, which will begin next May in Florida.

Pratt met with Trump at his Palm Beach club in April 2021 and told the former president that he thought Australia should start buying its submersibles from the United Statesaccording to ABC.

In response, Trump allegedly confided to the businessman the exact number of nuclear warheads that US submarines routinely carry. and how close they can get to Russian submersibles without being detected, according to the outlet.

Apart from the case of the secret documents, Trump faces three other indictments: one federal and one in Georgia for his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power. in addition to another in New York derived from payments for the silence of a porn actress.

Trump is also on trial in New York accused of inflating the value of his assets to obtain better terms from banks and insurers.

