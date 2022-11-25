The journalist and writer Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for sexual assault and defamation

The former president of the United States Donald Trump was sued for sexual assault and defamation by the American journalist and writer Jean Carroll. The woman is among the first to sue under theAdult Survivors Actthe state law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, which went into effect November 24, 2022, gives rape victims a one-year period to file suit in New York for complaints that would otherwise exceed the statutory limits.

The former president has denied the allegations against him. Jean Carroll claims the assault happened in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in New York City 27 years ago and also sued Trump for defamation, after he accused her of lying when she first went public with her allegations in 2019, when the then-president denied the allegations and claimed Carroll made it all up to “try to sell her new book” . Trump defined “a hoax and a lie” on the social network created by him, Truth Social, Carroll’s new recent claims.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habbatold US media that while she respects and admires the people who come forward and report the rapes, “this case is sadly an abuse of the purpose of this law” and “runs the risk of delegitimizing the credibility of the actual victims.”

