U.S. Attorney’s Office said that former United States President Donald Trump stored the country’s secret information in an unsuitable private residence, where tens of thousands of guests came, and in two cases Trump himself revealed state secrets to outsiders. This follows from the indictment, published on Friday, June 9.

“The classified documents that Trump kept in his boxes included information about the capabilities of the US and foreign countries in defense and weapons, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, plans for possible responses in the event of an attack from abroad.” , says the prosecutor.

It is noted that the illegal disclosure of materials from these classified documents may threaten US national security, foreign relations, the security of the military, as well as sources of information and methods of collecting it.

On the same day, it became known that Donald Trump was facing criminal charges on 37 counts, including unauthorized possession of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to the document, the allegations relate to confidential government materials that the ex-president took with him when he left the White House in January 2021. Some of them, for example, concerned information about the US nuclear programs.

The total prison term for all charges can be up to 400 years in prison.

On June 9, it became known that Trump decided to change the lawyers who represented him in the investigation into the improper handling of classified documents. In particular, lawyers Jim Trusty and John Rowley stopped working on this case.

Earlier, on June 8, US authorities, through lawyers, notified Trump of the filing of charges in connection with possession of classified materials and subpoenaed him the following Tuesday. The former American leader must appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 13 at 15:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time).

The day before, US prosecutors notified the former US president of a criminal investigation against him.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on June 8 called “unthinkable” the situation with accusations from the incumbent US President Joe Biden to his main competitor in the upcoming elections. McCarthy noted that every American who believes in the rule of law supports the former leader of the country in the face of this blatant injustice.

On September 2 last year, FBI agents seized almost a hundred documents of various levels of secrecy during a search of Trump’s house. After that, on September 22, Trump said that he declassified all the documents that he took from the White House to his estate in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, while still being president.