Former US President Donald Trump on March 29 criticized his former advisers on the situation with the coronavirus – the country’s chief infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci and ex-White House COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Burks.

Earlier Monday at interview Fauci told CNN that the Trump administration “fought each other, not the virus.” In turn, Burks noted that there could be fewer coronavirus victims in the country if the White House introduced stricter measures after the first wave of the epidemic.

In response, the former American leader accused his ex-advisers of self-promotion.

“I think it’s time to speak loudly about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Burks, engaged in self-PR and trying to cover up their bad intuition and unsuccessful recommendations, which I, fortunately, almost always canceled,” – quotes Trump Associated Press…

According to him, Burks is “a famous liar that few people trust.” In addition, Trump said that the rapid development and production of the vaccine is the merit of the White House and him personally, since it was he who provided a partnership program with private firms, and also provided them with the necessary public procurement to fund scientific work.

Earlier that day, US President Joe Biden announced new measures to vaccinate the population against coronavirus, which would provide 90% of American adults with access to the vaccine by April 19.

According to the portal Worldometers as of March 29, 30,977,826 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the United States. At the same time, for the entire time of the pandemic, 23,426,548 patients recovered, 562,649 people died.