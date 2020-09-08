President of the US Donald Trump accused the Democratic Get together of enjoying a unclean recreation forward of the presidential election, experiences RT…

The American chief mentioned this throughout a press convention on the White Home.

For instance, Trump cited the truth that voters had been despatched 80 million poll papers that they didn’t request.

In his opinion, this mailing might change into the “dirtiest trick” throughout the US presidential election.

“I name them unsolicited ballots. Will probably be the dirtiest struggle, “Trump mentioned.

Earlier, the chief of the Republican minority of the Home of Representatives of the Congress Kevin McCarthy expressed the opinion that the struggle of the US President with voting by mail might hurt the Republican Get together, for which he’s operating, and result in its loss within the elections on November 3.