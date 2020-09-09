American chief Donald Trump accused his opponent, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, of eager to destroy the center class and worsen the environmental scenario if he gained the election. Reported by RIA News…

“Joe Biden’s plan will destroy the American center class, whereas giving the fitting to” free passage “for nations which might be world leaders in environmental air pollution – China, Russia, India and so forth. They first must clear their territories, and we’d like ours, ”the top of the White Home mentioned.

Current opinion polls showthat Biden is forward of Trump in recognition.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3. The Republican Social gathering will elect incumbent President Donald Trump, and Democrats will assist former Vice President Joe Biden.