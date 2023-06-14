Donald Trump accuses Biden of taking bribes from Ukrainian energy company

Former US President Donald Trump has accused incumbent US leader Joe Biden of taking bribes from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings during his vice presidency. This is reported RIA News.

According to the politician, charges were brought against him in order to “divert attention from real espionage and real crimes.” “Let’s make a deal and bring charges against him so that no one talks about the $5 million bribe,” Trump said.

The former head of the White House said that Biden and “radical leftists can receive bribes from abroad and remain under full protection.”

In May 2022, the millions of earnings of Biden’s son in ties with Ukraine and China were revealed. A year ago, prosecutors in Delaware requested documents about funds that Hunter Biden received from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Biden Jr. received $50,000 a month from Burisma between 2014 and 2019. This money went to the account of Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC. Most of his time in this capacity came during the years when his father, Joe, served as Vice President of the United States.