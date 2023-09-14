Trump: Biden gave Putin grounds to condemn the US

US President Joe Biden gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reasons to criticize the country. This opinion was expressed by former American leader Donald Trump on social networks. Truth Social.

The politician said that Biden’s illegal actions against him became a reason for criticism from the head of Russia. “Putin is using the crooked Joe Biden’s illegal banana republic-style treatment of his political opponent, who is beating him badly in every poll, to condemn America and everything good it once stood for,” he wrote.

Trump previously accused Biden of trying to put him in prison for life on trumped-up charges. According to him, the current American leadership is turning the state into a third world country.