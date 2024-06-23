Trump said Biden will soon drag the US into World War III

Former US President Donald Trump said that current American leader Joe Biden will soon drag the country into a third world war. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, under Biden’s rule, “the world has been on fire.” “We will soon find ourselves in a third world war,” the politician said.

Trump said that today Russia, China and North Korea are laughing at the United States because of Biden’s policies.

Earlier, Trump called a war between the United States and China unlikely. In his opinion, Washington will be able to live in peace with Beijing if the country has the right president. Now in China they do not respect the current head of state, Joe Biden, and laugh at him, he believes.

Trump also said that Europe is in a state of chaos due to the policies of the administration of the current American leader.