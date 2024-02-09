Former President Donald Trump handily won the Nevada Republican conventions on Thursday night (8) as the only major candidate to compete, after Nikki Haley decided to run on Tuesday (6) in the primaries organized by the party in the instance state, when it was defeated by the option “none of the candidates”.

As the ballots continued to be counted last night, the Republican won more than 99% of the votes, accumulating all 26 delegates that were at stake in the caucus.

In addition to the victory in Nevada, the Republican surpassed his rival within the party by 74% to 26% in the first dispute in the Virgin Islands, where Trump will choose four delegates. The two new results add to the victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, bringing the former president increasingly closer to the November elections in the country.

“It was a tremendous turnout,” Trump told his supporters during a celebration in Las Vegas, where he watched the results. “The enthusiasm of participation… I don't think we've seen anything like it before.”

The next vote in the Republican Party primaries will take place in South Carolina, on the 24th, the birthplace of Nikki Haley, where she was governor and her campaign invested more time and money to win. Haley also remains focused on other open or semi-open primaries coming up on Super Tuesday, when 16 states or U.S. territories hold their Democratic primaries, including the country's two most populous states, California and Texas.

In an open primary, voters do not have to formally register with a political party before Election Day in order to vote in that party's primary. In semi-open primaries, voters who are not affiliated with a political party can choose which party they would like to join.

Of the 874 delegates up for grabs on March 5, nearly two-thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries, including Texas, Maine and Virginia. Haley's campaign is eyeing several states that have a large contingent of college-educated voters, suburban voters and independents, all of whom tend to support her over Trump. These states include Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.