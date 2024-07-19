Former US president closed the final day of the Republican National Convention; paid tribute to supporter killed in attack

Former President of the United States Donald Trump formally accepted the presidential nomination of Republican party this Thursday (18.Jul.2024). Closing the last day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), Trump detailed the assassination attempt against him at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13.Jul). He mentioned Joe Biden’s name (Democrat) only once.

With a visible bandage on his right ear, which has been a constant fixture in his public appearances since the attack, Trump said the shot passed very close to his head. “Many people have asked me what happened, so I’m going to tell the story. You’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful.”he declared.

When mentioning the event on Saturday (13.Jul), the Republican said he heard a buzzing sound and felt something hit his ear: “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It’s got to be a bullet.’”. During the speech, Trump kissed a helmet worn by Corey Comperatore, the volunteer firefighter killed at the Butler rally.

Calling for national unity, Trump said his candidacy aims to represent all Americans, not just a portion of them. In response to Democrats’ accusations that he is a threat to democracy, the Republican declared that he is the one protecting the country. He spoke of the need to “do not demonize political disagreements”.

In his speech, which lasted more than an hour, Trump said that the United States is a country in decline, which could only be “saved” with his return to the White House. Without directly mentioning Biden, he contrasted the current administration with his own, which he described as a period of prosperity: “We had the best economy in the history of the world. We had no inflation”.

Trump reiterated his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He promised to close the border with Mexico if he is reelected, in order to contain what he called “invasion of illegal immigrants”.

The Republican also reiterated his claim, without evidence, that immigrants who enter the country illegally come from prisons and psychiatric institutions and that they occupy jobs that should be given to Americans. He declared that he will carry out the “biggest deportation in history”.

“I am humbly asking for your vote”Trump said. “We will make America great again, I promise”he completed.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Here are other statements from Trump’s speech: