Former US President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday (July 18, 2024). Closing the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump detailed the assassination attempt against him at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13). He mentioned Joe Biden (Democrat) by name only once.

With a visible bandage on his ear, which has been a constant fixture in his public appearances since the attack, Trump said the shot passed very close to his head. “Many people have asked me what happened, so I’m going to tell the story. You’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful.”he stated.

Recalling the event on Saturday (13.Jul), he said he heard a buzzing sound and felt something hit his ear. “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It’s got to be a bullet.’”. During the speech, Trump kissed the helmet of Corey Comperatore, the volunteer firefighter killed at the Butler rally.

Calling for national unity, Trump said his candidacy was meant to represent all Americans, not just a fraction of them. In response to Democrats’ accusations that he was a threat to democracy, Trump argued that he was the one protecting the country. He stressed the need for “do not demonize political disagreements”.

In his speech, which lasted more than an hour, Trump portrayed the United States as a country in decline, which could only be “saved” upon his return to the White House. Without directly mentioning Biden, he contrasted the current leadership with his own, which he described as a period of prosperity. “We had the best economy in the history of the world. We had no inflation”he stated.

Additionally, Trump reiterated his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies, promising to close the border with Mexico if he is reelected in order to contain what he called “invasion of illegal immigrants”.

He also reiterated, without evidence, that immigrants who enter the country illegally come from prisons and psychiatric institutions and that they occupy jobs that should be reserved for Americans. He promised to carry out the “biggest deportation in history”.

“I am humbly asking for your vote”he said. “We will make America great again, I promise”continued.

