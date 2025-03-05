Trump accelerates on his ultra agenda, threatens to purge the opposition and applaud Musk against Congress: “This has just begun”

From the first day he stepped on the Oval Office, Donald Trump has not hidden his intention to expand presidential power beyond his powers. Many of the executive orders he has signed try to overreach their authority. Tonight, in his first speech before Congress after assuming his second term, Trump has risen one more step in his crusade and, from the lectern, has threatened to separate any member of the administration who refuses to fulfill his orders. The tycoon has also celebrated the deployment of his ultra agenda as “the revolution of common sense” and has boasted of chaos caused in just his first month: “He just just started.”

“My administration will recover the power of this bureaucracy without accountability and we will restore true democracy in the United States. And any federal worker who resists this change will be dismissed immediately, because we are draining the swamp. The days of the non -elected bureaucrats have ended, ”said Trump, who has granted broad powers to billionaire Elon Musk, a non -elected position, to direct the purification of the official.

Musk, who has also attended the session as Trump’s guest, this time he wore suit and tie. Both in his appearance from the Oval Office and at the first meeting of the presidential cabinet, he had taken an informal shirt and the black cap of “Make America Great Again”. From the lectern, Trump has returned to praise his cuts at the head of the Doge to dismantle the US administration. “Thank you, Elon. He is working very hard. I didn’t have to do this. We appreciate it, even this side, ”said Trump, pointing out the Democratic bench in a clear gesture of mockery.

Trump has also taken the opportunity to reduce the tone with Zelenski after the assignments of the Ukrainian communicated by letter to the president of the United States: “He says he is ready for peace, wouldn’t it be wonderful?”

The “bureaucrats” label that Trump uses is wide and also includes the officials of the Department of Justice, among others. In recent days, the president’s circle, especially Musk and Vice President JD Vance, has expanded that definition to put the judges who have been braking the executive orders. On several occasions, Musk has asked that Impeachment processes begin against judges and, in his recent interview in Fox, he attacked the separation of powers: “If the president’s will is not implemented, we do not live in a democracy, but in a bureaucracy.”

Trump, who also made Musk’s idea of ​​creating an apartment to cut public spending, seems to have adopted his phrase. The courts have become the main line of defense against Trump’s absolutist aspirations, and his team is already creating a campaign to delegitimize them. The new administration prepares the land to cause an even greater crisis within the American democratic system.

All this, Trump has wrapped him in a grandiloquent speech in which he has promised a “golden age” for the United States and “a brilliant future.” The tycoon has shown again that aura of absolute monarch with which he anointed himself in Milwaukee, with a speech of more than an hour and forty minutes – according to Associated Press, he has broken the record of the longest intervention in a joint session before Congress – while the Republican bench did not stop applauding each of its phrases.

If it had not been for the opposition of the Democratic minority, where even the congressman Al Green has been expelled from the Chamber for refusing to sit down, today’s session would have been a replica of the Trump court that was seen in the Republican Convention.





Sitting after Trump were vice president JD Vance – who also presides over the Senate – and the Speaker (President) of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who throughout the speech have not stopped getting up to applaud the words of their leader. The image was also an inevitable reminder of how Trump, in addition to controlling the White House, dominates Congress. Not to mention the conservative majority of the Supreme Court.

The US president has boasted of a first month “successful” under the command of the country, in which he has unleashed chaos both within Washington and internationally: from administrative dismantling to the commercial war and the suspension of aid to Ukraine. Trump has resorted to his usual repertoire, criminalizing migrants and attacking trans people, without bothering to invent new falsehoods. Among other things, he has repeated the bulre of the extreme right that the boxer Imane Khelif is trans, when she is actually a cis woman.

He also said that he has returned “freedom of expression” to the United States, when this Tuesday has threatened to cut federal funds to universities that allow “illegal protests.” In a post in Truth Social has assured that those students who protest “will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.”

“They heard my words and chose not to come, much easier that way,” Trump presumed before his people, referring to the fear campaign he has launched against migrants. As soon as he assumes the position, he declared the emergency situation on the border and, since then, Army troops have been deployed to support the border patrol. In addition, he has chartered flights with migrants to Guantanamo, has authorized raids in schools and churches and has left unaccompanied migrants without legal assistance, who now must face the trials in which their deportation is decided without lawyers.





Once again, the US president has taken breast of having reduced border crossings since he came to power more than a month ago. The truth is that these had already begun to fall since June last year, when former president Joe Biden approved an executive order that cut the right of asylum and accelerated deportations. Trump has asked congressmen to approve more federal funds to advance their antimigracy agenda “without delay.”

Trump’s speech against Congress has coincided with the beginning of his commercial war against Mexico and Canada, with 25% and 20% tariffs, respectively, in addition to new tariffs for China. “Tariffs try to make the United States again to be rich and be great again, and it is happening, and it will happen quite fast. There will be a small disturbance, but we are well with that. It won’t be much, ”Trump insisted.

While the president redoubled his commitment to commercial rates, hours before his secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, said in Fox that the tariffs to Canada and Mexico could soften from tomorrow.

Trump has also shown his fixation with Biden again, who did not even become his final rival at the polls on November 5, and has blamed him for the current increase in eggs. The truth is that the price increase is due to the avian flu outbreak that has been raised by the country for weeks. Meanwhile, he has boasted of having “left the corrupt” World Health Organization (WHO).

Expansionist aspirations on the Panama and Greenland channel have once again made an appearance this Tuesday night. “My administration is going to claim the Panama Canal and we have already begun to do so,” said Trump, referring to the announcement of the American Investment Fund Blackrock on the purchase of two ports in the channel.

Trump has also sent a message to Greenland, currently an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark: “We firmly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose it, we will receive you in the United States.”

