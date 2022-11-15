Donald Trump will likely announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, ignoring calls by some Republicans to give up the baton after his protégés’ poor results in the midterm elections.

The Republican millionaire promised a “big announcement” at his luxurious residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at 9:00 p.m. local time. After barely veiled insinuations, the content is intuited.

Also read: Joe Biden confuses Colombia with Cambodia at a summit of Asian countries: video.

It may be the greatest speech in American history.

His adviser Jason Miller promised a “very professional, very formal” statement, although the former president is expected to be surrounded by a group of supporters “with signs.”

But Trump is unpredictable and can change his mind at the last minute. Delaying the announcement, as suggested by some of his advisers, is difficult considering he has already boasted that it is “perhaps the most important speech ever delivered in the history of the United States.”

no red wave

When he came to power in November 2016, few expected it. And once in the White House he shook off customs to impose his presidential style.

If he runs for the Republican nomination this Tuesday, he could live his revenge against Joe Biden, whose victory in 2020 he never acknowledged and who also intends to run although he will decide early next year.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Trump left Washington in chaos after his supporters stormed the Capitol. But he chose to remain in the political arena and continue to raise funds and hold rallies across the country.

Ahead of the November 8 midterm elections, Trump seemed determined to take advantage of the predicted defeat for the Democrats and the overwhelming success of the Republicans to come back triumphant.

But the red wave, the color of the Republicans, which the Conservatives were counting on has remained in borage water. The Democrats retain control of the Senate and although the Republicans will most likely regain control of the House of Representatives, it will be by less of a margin than they thought.

Republican supporters gather for a rally with Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend.

These disappointing results, especially those of some of the candidates supported by Trump, cloud his presidential plans. Several influential Republican voices have even called for him to step away from party leadership.

Duel in Florida?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had refused to impose a lockdown on the state.

Part of the conservatives are betting on another possible contender for the White House: the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, 44 years old. The new star of the hard right came out of the mid-term elections strengthened and warned that his fight was “just beginning.”

Trump for the moment retains an undeniable popularity among the base, which flocks to the rallies with his characteristic red caps. In fact, the polls continue to show him as the winner in a Republican primary.

However, the former president’s numerous legal problems threaten his run back to the White House. The former president is the subject of several investigations for his role in the attack on the headquarters of Congress on January 6, 2021 and for his management of the White House files, among others.

But he, following his “instinct”, as always, knows that so far he has survived all the scandals and is still standing despite the many times he was called off.

AFP.

More news