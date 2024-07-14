Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican voter but also a donor to a Democratic-affiliated group. The 20-year-old who was shot in the head by Secret Service agents after shooting former U.S. President Donald Trump as he held a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, would have voted for the first time this year in the presidential election.

He was just 130 meters from the Republican candidate, who he said in a video message shared on social media that he hates. Witnesses quoted by American media said they saw him move from one rooftop to another, then crawl, before firing a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle several shots in Trump’s direction, one of which wounded him in the right ear.

Crooks lived in Bethel Park, about 35 miles south of Butler, where Trump held his rally. Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, according to a local media report and a video shared on social media of his graduation. He was also awarded a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative that year for his outstanding math skills, according to The Tribune-Review of Western Pennsylvania.

A registered Republican voter, the Federal Election Commission also indicates that Thomas Crooks donated $15 to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called the Progressive Turnout Project in January 2021.

Contacted by CNN, Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, said he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on,” but would “wait until he talks to law enforcement” before speaking about his son. The shooter’s parents are both licensed behavior counselors in Pennsylvania.