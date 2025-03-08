Promise is not the same as governing. Donald Trump began his second term with an avalanche of decrees, announcements of radical transformations and an absolute confrontation strategy, without nuances or concessions. But, in six weeks, many of their most controversial decisions have ended … in setbacks, judicial blockages or turns forced by economic and political reality.

The last blow came from the markets. The collapse of Dow Jones, which fell almost 700 points after the last imposition of tariffs to Canada and Mexico, forced a new postponement on Thursday, the second since February. What was initially announced as a firm measure and without exceptions has ended up becoming a currency in a negotiation where the goal has been constantly displacing. “Without a doubt, there will be a period of turbulence, an adjustment phase,” Trump admitted on Thursday from the oval office. But, although he is aware of the economic impact that his tariffs will cause in the short term, his margin of tolerance against chaos seems to narrow quickly.

Trump has postponed the total application of tariffs to Canada and Mexico due to the pressure of the automotive industry, which depends on cross -border supply chains and fears a massive disruption in production and employment. The cars already began to rise in price, the sales went down, the neighbors pressed.

What Mexico and Canada offered in exchange for Trump’s reverse in the tariffs is still clear. Trump has not hidden his contempt for Justin Trudeau, whom he ridiculed by calling him “governor” and suggesting that he tries to hold on to the position of Prime Minister despite having announced his resignation until the next elections.

For her part, the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke with Trump on the phone and reminded her that she has deployed 10,000 soldiers on the border, a measure that her predecessor had already promised Trump both in her first mandate and Joe Biden later. Nothing new. In theory, those soldiers are destined to curb drug trafficking, especially fentanyl, but the results are minimal: in February they seized only 53 kilos, an insignificant figure in the face of the magnitude of the problem.

The president asks for patience

“Have some patience,” said the president in his speech against the Capitol on Tuesday. The doubt is what patience he and his team with their own measures have. In his first hour in the Oval Office, on January 20, Trump signed a decree ordering his economic team “to reduce the cost of life.” Its main economic advisor had 30 days to present a detailed report on inflation and urgent measures to contain it. They have spent almost 50 days and there is neither report nor specific ads. Meanwhile, the economic reality follows its course: the price of a dozen eggs touches the five dollars, inflation has grieved and approaches 3%, exceeding the levels of 2024 ends under Joe Biden.

In the middle of the whirlwind of tariffs and economic turbulence, another unexpected turn has almost unnoticed. The same night Trump went to La Nación from the Capitol League, his government discreetly eliminated his servers A list of 443 federal buildings He had put for sale, most of Washington, the Federal Capital, but also in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The plan, presented weeks ago, had a double purpose: reduce the size of the government in line with the wave of layoffs and obtain income through the sale of real estate. Among the buildings were architectural jewels, such as the headquarters of the Department of Urban Development, an iconic example of brutalism, together with relics of an era of cement and functionality without greater aesthetic value, such as the central headquarters of the FBI.

For thousands of federal employees, uncertainty was total. Those who were not dismissed would surely face uncertain relocations, without knowing if they would be transferred within the same city, another state or even to the other end of the country.

There was no official explanation about the withdrawal of the list, nor an ad that clarified the change of course. Only a brief note on the government’s website pointing out that the president’s objective remains “to reduce the government’s support costs” and that, in the future, some properties could put on sale.

The truth is that many officials had more urgent concerns. Waterfall dismissals, surprise inspections and night visits of Elon Musk’s team, tracking redundancies with the avidity of a predator. Young auditors in jeans and sweatshirts broke into offices with laptops in one hand and phones in the other, dating in minutes the destination of employees who had dedicated decades to the public service.

Protests for the layoffs of workers by the efficiency department led by Elon Musk



AFP





For many, that was not a simple restructuring, but an implacable purge, disguised as efficiency. But it is not very effective to order a dismissal to reverse it in matters of days.

For example, Musk ordered the dismissal of more than 300 employees in the National Nuclear Safety Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining and protecting the United States Nuclear Arsenal. The chaos was such that, just one day later, some of the dismissed were called back. The message was clear: even in Trump’s frenzy, there were lines that could not cross without jeopardizing national security.

But it was not an isolated case. Other agencies experienced the same pattern of impulsive layoffs followed by emergency rectifications. The Food and medication management He fired 700 employees, including experts in food security and medical devices, only to reinstall dozens of them days later. In the Department of Agriculture, the Aviar Flu crisis forced workers who had been ceased without major contemplation.

Emergencies within the US have generated immediate crises that have forced the Trump administration to correct the course. But, when decisions affect abroad, the reaction is different. The drastic reduction of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been carried out without significant internal resistance, leaving essential programs without financing and dismantling key equipment for response to global health crises.

Musk admits excesses

Even Musk, brain behind this mass cuts plan, admitted in the first meeting of the Trump cabinet that there were “excesses.” During a meeting at the White House, the tycoon acknowledged that his team “accidentally” had canceled initiatives to contain the propagation of Ebola in Africa.

He tried to calm the population ensuring that the error had been solved, but current and previous officials of USAID denied that statement: the prevention programs remain frozen and the response equipment has been dismantled. The elimination of funds has left organizations such as UNICEF without financial support to combat outbreaks in Uganda and other vulnerable regions. For many global health experts, what the administration has done is not just a bureaucratic error: it is a bomb that will explode in a few months or years.

Few stories better reflect the chaos surrounding Trump’s decisions than the case of Mana, a small Georgia organization which manufactures peanut -based foods for children with severe malnutrition. First, the government canceled its contract, arguing that its work “was not of national interest.” Days later, without prior notice or explanation, Musk ordered to reactivate production immediately. Among rushed changes in the packaging, additional costs and total uncertainty, it was clear that working with the Trump administration was a game of chance. And this was nothing more than a snack, a minimal sample of volatility that can mark the course of the first world power.