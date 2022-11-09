The United States went to the polls on Tuesday with Donald Trump at the center of the political stage for the fourth time in six years, and for the fourth time his actual strength at the polls was proven to be far less than his staggering ability to intoxicate.

The final results may take days to be known, but this Wednesday morning it could be confirmed that the Republicans have not managed to capitalize on the wear and tear of Biden’s presidency, as the opposition usually does in mid-term elections. The system of elections every two years encourages citizens to vote against and makes power in Washington always distributed. It’s weird that it doesn’t happen. The provisional result barely points to a bitter draw, which tastes of defeat in a situation of skyrocketing price inflation and with the citizen’s assessment of the president below 40%. The cause of the inability of the Republicans to win a single seat in the Senate, change a governorship or win a majority in the House (the data indicates that it will be Republican, but at this time only one net seat has changed hands) They cannot be attributed to Biden’s smile or to the strength of a Democratic message that has been disoriented and on the defensive for months due to the economic situation. The cause must be sought on the Republican side. That is where, against all precedent in the behavior of former presidents, Donald Trump decided that he was going to be the decisive factor in these elections. Wish granted.

Trump lost the 2016 elections by more than three million votes, although he won the White House thanks to electoral surgery: just a few tens of thousands of votes in three key states. For four years, he acted as a wrecking ball for America’s institutions from inside the Oval Office. At that time, democratic traditions fell, unwritten rules of institutional decorum, untouchable limits on the use of presidential power. But the citizens corrected that drift as soon as they had the opportunity. In 2018, the Republican Party lost 40 seats in the House of Representatives (the biggest setback since the Nixon presidency) and the majority in the House. In 2020, he lost the White House (this time by seven million votes) and control of the Senate, with losses in places as traditionally Republican as Arizona or Georgia. The doomsayers failed. The system resisted.

However, Trump’s refusal to recognize the electoral result threatened to create a toxic division impossible to resolve not only in Congress, but not even through the polls, to the point that the possibility of an armed confrontation between extremes has become in coffee chat. The 2022 elections were the opportunity to see if this was the irremediable drift to which Trump had condemned American democracy. By denying the electoral result, Trump’s continuity as a hegemonic force on the American right questioned democracy itself, as Biden has rightly stated.

Trump has extended his control over the Republican Party thanks to his checkbook and the fascination he wields over roughly a large third of the base, a group without which it is impossible for a candidate to win his primary. Thus, hundreds of candidates have won seats and positions of responsibility, enthusiastically embracing the nonsense of the former president in order to have his support. But one conclusion left by these elections is that this support is only decisive at the local level. In elections in which the constituency is statewide (governors or senators), the moderate center cannot win, which, fortunately, seems to continue to exist. This is key so that the party can begin to speak clearly about leaving Trump behind. He will resist.

The defeat of Trumpism has a face in at least six of those competitions. In these elections, the Trumpists who aspired to be governor and senator for Pennsylvania, the one who aspired to be a senator for New Hampshire and the candidates for governors of Maryland, Massachusetts and New York have lost. The results of Arizona are yet to be known, where two candidates from the magaverse they are on track to lose in the gubernatorial and senate elections, although the tightness of the result may once again turn Arizona into ground zero for anti-democratic conspiracy. Likewise, denier candidates still have options in Georgia and Nevada.

At the same time, a number of Republicans have comfortably won their elections without the need for Trump, such as the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, or the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who does not hide his intention to be a candidate in 2024. Among them stands out Brian Kemp, who repeats as governor of Georgia. Kemp clashed with Trump when he tried to get the state’s Republican authorities to manipulate the 2020 election results and refuse to certify Biden’s victory in the state. If the framework is the survival of democracy, it is good news that candidates who have their own Republican brand aside from Trump have won. A dangerously extremist brand, yes, but not Trumpist. They do not question the electoral system.

The polling industry will tell us in the days to come what Blacks, Latinos, unions, retirees, youth, the military, and suburban white housewives have voted for. Also, what influence has the rightward shift of the Supreme Court, evident in eliminating the protection of the right to abortion in force for 40 years, had when it comes to mobilizing the Democratic vote. But the final numbers suggest that the United States continues to be a country divided reasonably down the middle, where people vote in peace, in which a segment of the electorate changes their political option without problems from one cycle to another and the candidates weigh as much or more than the matches. I mean, like always. Although he has pushed his party to the right in a disturbing way that voters will judge, Trump has so far failed to fundamentally alter democratic coexistence when it comes to voting. It may seem obvious, but that is something that was at stake in these elections, and the first conclusions are good.

The illiberal drift of republicanism has already accumulated three failed assaults on Washington’s institutions. But the battle is not over. If Trump was an unexpected shell that left visible damage to the White House, Trumpism is a cluster bomb that spreads throughout the institutional framework of the United States, causing invaluable damage from afar. The fight for the health of democracy now moves to counties, municipalities, offices of the sheriff, prosecutors or school boards, elected officials with more influence in daily life than the White House. The next game has just started.