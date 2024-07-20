The bullet that wounded Donald Trump passed about 6 millimeters from the skull of the former US president and caused a 2-centimeter ‘hole’ in his right ear. It is Dr. Ronny Jackson, Republican congressman from Texas and former White House physician.

Jackson, who assisted Trump after the attack on Saturday, July 13 at the Butler rally, took stock of the situation in an open letter that the former president released through his profile on the social Truth. The wound, Jackson writes, is healing “well.” “The bullet, which by a quarter of an inch (about 6 millimeters, ed.) did not penetrate the skull, produced a 2-centimeter wound that was created in the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the doctor said. The injury caused a large amount of blood loss.

Now, “the wound is beginning to close and heal properly,” despite episodes of “intermittent bleeding” that require surgery to staunch it. After the attack, Trump was taken to a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he underwent a series of tests, including a head CT scan. “There will be further evaluation, including a thorough hearing test,” Jackson wrote, who will be available to the former president for any assistance needed. “The president is doing well and is healing as expected from the gunshot wound he sustained last Saturday. It’s a miracle he wasn’t killed.”