As was the case in the famous film starring Jim Carrey, ‘The Truman show’, released in Spain in 1998, the person suffering from this mental disorder considers that Everything around them is fictitious and they are protagonists of an invented story whose sole objective is to capture the attention of the public. The syndrome we are talking about is very rare, it is not officially registered in medical manuals, and is usually associated with diseases such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

Truman syndrome patients feel permanently guarded and they are the center of all eyes, they are protagonists of a kind of film that everyone can see, something similar to what happens with a reality show like Big Brother, for example. Psychological disorder is characterized by Persecient mania delusionsas well as certain airs of greatness when considered the most important person in which the whole world puts the focus.

What is a delusional belief?

To try to understand what Truman syndrome, a disorder of delusional origin consists of, experts explain that a delirium is a false belief or conviction that is maintained over timeand that the person who suffers it believes it firmly even though the evidence that is not real.

Delusions can be of persecutory origin, but also of greatness believing the center of the universe. Related in many cases with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, may appear from a posttraumatic stress episode. In Truman syndrome, the most common is that those who suffer from it have pursuit delusions.





The passing of these delusions will depend on the time in which they occur, and the context, since experts warn that, from the 11-S attacks in the United States, it has increased the increase in anxiety and unease for feeling guarded.

Thus the symptoms of this mental disorder are manifested

Patients in this disorders suffer anxiety for feeling permanently monitored and courts .. Unspash

Truman syndrome is not registered in the Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disordersbut that does not mean that there are no series of common manifestations to patients. The first one is the conviction, from which no one can deter themthat they are being permanently monitored, 24 hours a day.

This paranoia is completed with a feeling of fear of permanentwhich leads these people to an extreme state of anxiety. Patients of this very rare mental problem imagine cosmic conspiracies in which they are the objective.





All these circumstances lead to those who suffer to isolate themselves, since they absolutely trust anyone in their environment, even in their closest emotionally close people.

What is the treatment for Truman syndrome?

Cognitive-behavioral therapy can be combined with certain drugs for the treatment of pathology. . Getty images

Truman Syndrome was first described by the brothers Joel and Ian Gold, both psychiatrists, in the magazine Cognitive Neuropsychiatry, in which they talked about some testimonies they claimed to have implanted cameras in their eyes, or be controlled in their thoughts For a filming team off by their relatives …

Patients of this pathology can hardly be persuaded that what they are feeling as real, does not really exist. They have such evident signs for their mind, that only through cognitive-behavioral therapy The professional may try to begin questioning his delusions. It may be necessary for psychiatrists to need to 'help' certain drugs, fundamentally, to handle the anxiety caused by Truman syndrome.





References

