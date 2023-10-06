We finally have a release date for American Arcadia: 15th November on PC (via Steam). So, if you are anything like me and rather looking forward to this release, thankfully there is not too much longer to wait.

If you are unsure of what American Arcadia is all about, I will give you a little overview. It is by Out of the Blue, the same studio that gave us 2020’s rather special Call of the Sea, and set in the “retro-futuristic ’70s metropolis” Arcadia.



American Arcadia Date Reveal Trailer Coming to PC on November 15th.

On the outside, Arcadia seems to promise its residents a life of cushy luxury, but all is not what it seems. In fact, the Arcadia residents are all part of a TV show, and they have no idea they are being recorded for the entertainment of the wider public (think The Truman Show). But, it is not all as innocent as that (not that that is especially innocent, really). You see, if the viewers don’t like someone, well, it could end in their death. And this is something that our poor everyday man Trevor Hills is trying to avoid.

Trevor discovers this ‘Big Brother is watching you’ energy of Arcadia, and with the help of stage technician Angela Solano, he is setting about his escape. Players will be able to take on the role of both Trevor and Angela on America Arcadia’s release, with each giving the player a different perspective. Trevor’s gameplay will be experienced as a 2.5D puzzle-platformer while exploring. Angela’s gameplay, meanwhile, will be all about first-person hacking.

You can see a little trailer for this upcoming release in the video above. Meanwhile, if you are interested in American Arcadia, you can try out its demo over on Steam now.