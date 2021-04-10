“When God gives you a gift, He also gives you a whip; and the whip is only to flagellate himself, “wrote Truman Capote in the preface to ‘Music for Chameleons.’ His last book published in life also contained the heartbreaking self-portrait of the writer and his imaginary twin, in which he stated: I’m an alcoholic. I am a drug addict. I am gay. I’m a genius”.

Capote (New Orleans, 1924, Los Angeles, 1984) was always aware of his enormous talent: at 23 he was already a star of letters with his novel ‘Other voices, other areas’. But a character was also manufactured whom his detractors considered opportunistic, devious and snobbish. Behind the sophistication and glamor pain always lurked: “Here I am in my dark madness, absolutely alone with my deck of cards and, of course, with the whip that God gave me.”

Video.



Trailer of ‘The Capote Tapes’.



The documentary ‘The Capote Tapes’, available on Filmin, delves into the personality of the most famous American writer of his time through unpublished recordings and interviews with friends and enemies. «His intelligence made him totally unique. He always wanted to be close to him because there was no one like him, “recalls Lauren Bacall in a film directed by Ebs Burnough, secretary of the White House and political director of Michelle Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign. His images include those of the party that Capote organized on November 28, 1966 at the Plaza Hotel in New York in honor of Katherine Graham, the editor of the ‘Washington Post’. More than 500 guests attended the Black and White Ball to pay homage to the darling of New York high society: Andy Warhol, Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow, Norman Mailer, Tennessee Williams, the Rockefellers or the Rothschilds. It was the party of the decade.

Capote was at the height of his popularity after the success of ‘Cold-blooded’, published a few months before. Six years ago, the ‘New York Times’ had published the news of the murder of a wealthy family of farmers in Kansas. Capote wondered how the event had impacted the inhabitants of a town in the Midwest where nothing ever happened, and he planted himself in Holcomb accompanied by his friend Harper Lee, who at that time expected to see his first novel, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ published. . The testimonial approach went beyond the mere criminal chronicle. The writer developed a morbid fascination for one of the murderers through multiple conversations with him in prison. With ‘In Cold Blood’ he inaugurated a new genre: the non-fiction novel.

Truman Capote at Studio 54, photographed by Deborah Davis at the celebrated 1966 party and poster for the documentary ‘The Capote Tapes’.

‘The Capote Tapes’ contrasts his more mundane and frivolous profile with the roundness and beauty of an incomparable prose through fragments of his works. Confirm that the writer he didn’t like the syrup Blake Edwards glazed ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ with. The publication in ‘Esquire’ of some chapters of ‘Answered prayers’, the unfinished novel he allegedly worked on for a decade, ended his ostracism by revealing the dirty laundry of the rich and famous. Almost all the ‘swans’, the millionaire beauties with whom he acted as a confidante, abandoned him. And Capote was then exiled from Park Avenue to Studio 54, the nightclub where celebrities starred in drug and sex bacchanalia. The television images of the writer so passed by that he is unable to speak confirm a decline that lasted until his death in the Los Angeles mansion of the presenter Johnny Carson, a month before his 60th birthday.

The Filmin documentary thus reveals Capote as pioneer of reality television and a fascination for famous people. It also shows you how activist by brazenly showing his homosexuality at a time when being gay was punishable. And we are even surprised at his facet of ‘father’ by Kathy Harrington, the daughter of one of her lovers and the star of a famous photograph in which she, Gloria Swanson and Capote appear asleep in ‘Studio 54’.

Truman Capote asleep at Studio 54 between his goddaughter Kathy Harrington and actress Gloria Swanson.

Among the writers who reel off their memories in ‘The Capote Tapes’, such as Jay McInerney and Colm Tóibín, stands out Norman Mailer, who is described entering a bar crowded with drunken Irishmen with Capote “Wiggling like a queer princess.” Mailer was willing to use his fists to defend his friend, but no one messed with them. “People are fascinated by me, but they don’t love me”, admitted the author of ‘The Grass Harp’.