Tragedy at Cisterninoa small town in Puglia. A trullo literally exploded suddenly, causing several buildings to collapse due to a gas leak. A woman was rescued while a man is still missing.

A few hours ago a completely unexpected event occurred in Cisterninoa small municipality in the province of Toasts. One of the typical buildings of the area, a very famous trulloit literally exploded out of the blue.

Explosion

There were two people inside, who were not expecting such an event at all. The explosion occurred in campaigns of the beautiful Puglia and immediately attracted the attention of those who live in the area. They immediately contacted the rescue services and the fire brigade.

After the explosion of the trullo, very little remained and the two people remained trapped under the rubble. The excavations aimed at recovering the two injured. The firefighters and the Civil Protection then arrived on site with the intent of reconstructing the dynamics and examining what happened.

The woman is safe: the man is still missing

The police and rescue services immediately began to dig to try to save the two people who were in the trullo at the time of its explosion. Luckily the woman she was saved even if due to her conditions she was taken to the nearest emergency room in code red.

Location of the accident

Unfortunately, the man is still missing, but everything is being done to try to find him and bring him to safety. As mentioned before, however, very little remains of the trullo, as the structure literally exploded, causing irreparable damage to the building.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred following a gas leak, even if it will be up to the investigators to reconstruct the scene and understand the reason for this event. We await further updates.