Truliant Federal Credit Union in Winston-Salem, N.C., is the latest in the industry to create an executive-level position focused on diversity.

Veronica Calderon, Truliant FCU

The credit union on Friday announced the hiring of Veronica Calderon as senior vice president of diversity, inclusion and equity, a position created to formalize DEI practices and principles in the credit union’s internal culture, member service and philanthropy, according to a press release.

Calderon has over a decade of experience working in DEI, serving most recently as chief diversity and inclusion officer for Aldersgate Life Planned Organizations. Along with other experience implementing organizational diversity initiatives, she spent time at Wells Fargo working to minimize healthcare and financial disparities for marginalized communities.

“As we amplify our focus in this critically important area, Veronica brings a wealth of experience fostering more diverse and inclusive environments. She will ensure these values are infused into our everyday business practices,” Sherri Thomas, Truliant’s chief administrative officer, said in the release. “Her hiring underscores the need to build accountability and transparency into our commitment to evolve these policies in tangible ways.”

Calderon’s hire is the latest in a series of executive moves at Truliant, including the announcement last month of a new chief financial officer. The credit union also recently appointed or promoted executives in fields including facilities and administrative services, member service operations and more.

The credit union industry has embraced the growing national conversation around DEI initiatives, with many institutions making substantial philanthropic contributions toward those efforts. However, only a handful of credit unions so far have appointed executives to focus specifically on that subject, and those moves are generally only taking place at large credit unions. In contrast, many banks moved last summer to appoint leadership centered on diversity and racial inequality.

Truliant holds assets of $3.2 billion and is North Carolina’s third-largest credit union.