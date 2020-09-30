Truke has launched two new gadgets Fit Buds and Fit Pro Power TWS earbuds, expanding its product range. The Fit Buds cost Rs 799 and the Fit Pro Power costs Rs 1299. Both these fabulous earbuds have become available on Amazon today. These earbuds that come with a special dolphin design are equipped with a strong base and excellent battery backup.Both earbuds have been launched in Royal Blue and Carbon Blue color options. Both of these come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, which gives them better range, fast connectivity and instant connectivity with 99 percent of devices. Snug fit earbuds are skin friendly and come in a stylish miniature case. They are also perfect for sports activity as they are very well fixed.

3 hours of playback in 15 minutes of charging

The Fit Pro Power comes with a 2000mAh battery case. The Fit Fit Pro offers 3 hours of playback in 15 minutes of charging. At the same time, it takes 25 minutes to be fully charged. For strong sound quality, it has 13mm dynamic drivers.

20-hour playtime in True Fit Buds

Talking of True Fit Buds, it comes with a 500mAh case. It gives 20 hours of music playtime on full charge and up to 3.5 hours of music playtime on a single charge and about 3 hours of calling time. The 10mm dynamic driver has been used for great audio quality.