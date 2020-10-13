From the top of his 74 years, Donald Trump wants to let it be known that he has defeated the coronavirus. Latest bravado statement to date: the tenant of the White House said, Sunday, October 11, that he was “immune” against the Covid-19, which forced him to put the campaign for his re-election on hold for more than a week. “It looks like I’m immune, for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time, maybe for life. Nobody really knows, but I’m immune.”, assured the President of the United States during a telephone interview broadcast on the American channel Fox News (article in English).

The Republican billionaire vying for a second term added on Twitter: “Full and total green light from the doctors at the White House yesterday. That means I can’t catch it (immune) and I can’t pass it on. Very good to know !!!”

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know !!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Shortly after the publication of this tweet, the social network sanctioned him with a warning, believing that he violated “Twitter’s rules regarding the dissemination of misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19”. Donald Trump would he have launched a “fake news” Furthermore ? Answer, point by point.

“I am immune”: not sure

It is “possible” that Donald Trump is immune to Covid-19, agrees on LCI Arnaud Fontanet, director of the department of global health at the Institut Pasteur. But to make sure, “the type of antibody should be tested” present in his body, underlines the epidemiologist. “Are these the ones – the monoclonal antibodies – that were injected into him? Or is it the antibodies he made? “, asks the member of the Scientific Council.

▶ @EliMartichoux : “‘I’m immune’ says D. #Trump : he is right ?”. Pr @ArnaudFontanet : “We should know what antibodies he has [mais] it’s possible. After that, we don’t know for how long and it depends on the severity of the disease he had “. # La26. pic.twitter.com/uRnENtEFmr – LCI (@LCI) October 12, 2020

By claiming that he is immune, Donald Trump commits “an abuse of language”, judge for his part Frédéric Altare, research director at the National Institute of Health (Inserm). The latter points to the experimental treatment from which the American president has benefited. “He was given a cocktail of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, which were developed to specifically target the virus, recognize the area that allows it to enter the cell and block it., recalls the specialist. It’s better than what we do naturally, since we build ourselves a pool of neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibodies. ”

“From the moment he received these antibodies”, the billionaire “do not risk much” and “may consider himself immune to the virus”, concedes Frédéric Altare, “as long as these antibodies were completely effective”. However, the researcher has a reservation. “Like everything in the body, these antibodies will degrade and disappear”, he explains.

He can consider himself to be quiet for a while, as long as he has these antibodies in him or as long as there are plans to give him back. Frédéric Altare, research director at Inserm to franceinfo

The American laboratory Regeneron, at the origin of the experimental treatment administered to Donald Trump, has moreover “not communicated on their lifespan”, emphasizes the specialist. Consequently, “Unless it is re-injected every week or every month, the immunity conferred on it by these antibodies will no longer be present.”

“I can’t catch it”: false

When he says he can no longer catch the Covid-19, Donald Trump sins this time by “overconfidence”, valued Frédéric Altare. On the one hand, doctors do not yet know exactly how long this immunity lasts. On the other hand, a few rare cases of reinfection have been observed.

“The antibodies will appear between five and fourteen days after infection. It takes two to three weeks for their concentration to be optimum. Their quantity increases in the first weeks of infection”, details Olivier Schwartz, director of the virus and immunity unit at the Institut Pasteur. Donald Trump having officially been declared positive for Covid-19 at the very beginning of October, the concentration of antibodies generated by his body would therefore just start to reach this peak.

“Then the antibody concentration can either stabilize or gradually go down, indicates Olivier Schwartz. Studies show that antibodies are found up to three months after the onset of symptoms. “”The amount of antibody decreases more or less quickly, depending on the individuals and the tests used. Some diagnostic tests are less sensitive when there are fewer antibodies “, specifies the expert, whose team is studying precisely this point.

Beyond these few months, it is “the memory of the immune system” which comes into play, continues Olivier Schwartz. “Our B lymphocytes, which produce these antibodies, were armed at one point and circulate quietly in the form of memory B lymphocytes and they can be reactivated very quickly”, describes the expert.

This defense system does not, however, prevent reinfection. “A few cases of people who caught the virus the first time and who were shown to have caught it a second time a few months later have been described in the literature”, relieves Frédéric Altare.

We now know that reinfection is possible. Even though it has happened very rarely, it can quite happen. Frédéric Altare, research director at Inserm to franceinfo

Nevertheless, according to the researcher, this memory of the organism explains “probably why the few cases that we have been able to count of re-infected people have often had a much less intense disease than the first time”.

“I cannot pass it on”: to qualify

Donald Trump also argues that he can no longer transmit the coronavirus. Here again, scientists are calling for his statements to be taken with a grain of salt. According to the statement by White House doctor Sean Conley, released on Saturday, the US president is no longer contagious. More than ten days since the onset of symptoms would have passed, he would not have had a fever for more than 24 hours and his health would have improved.

The president would therefore fill the criteria of cAmerican disease prevention and control initiatives (English page) allowing people with a mild or moderate form of Covid-19 to end their isolation. But the same is not true for patients suffering from a severe or even critical form of the disease, who probably remain contagious for at least 20 days after the onset of symptoms, notes the federal public health agency.

Gold “the big question is whether the president had serious illness or mild or moderate illness”, underlines in the Washington post (article in English) Albert Ko, infectious disease expert at Yale University School of Public Health (Connecticut). As noted in the same journal Arthur Reingold, who holds the chair of epidemiology at the school of public health at the University of Berkeley (California), the Trump administration “was not really fully cooperative about the information about her treatment or her clinical condition”.

Thus, the press release of Sean Conley does not specify which diagnostic tool was used on the chair, or whether the possible PCR test was negative. Donald Trump’s medical team has not communicated the slightest test result since the initial positive diagnosis, maintaining the vagueness of his real state of health.

For someone who was clearly contagious, like the President was, it’s probably good to have a few negative tests, several days apart. Arthur Reingold, epidemiologist at the University of Berkeley School of Public Health to the “Washington Post”

The publication of a negative PCR test, or even several successively, would therefore remove doubts, say the American experts. A positive PCR test would not however reveal the contagiousness of the tenant of the White House, since it could simply betray the presence of the virus in the trace state.

“At this stage, there is no diagnostic test that will tell you if an infected person is still contagious”, slice for Associated Press (article in English) Benjamin Pinsky, who heads the virology laboratories at Stanford University (California). While Donald Trump tested positive earlier this month, there is therefore no way to certify that he can no longer transmit the virus.