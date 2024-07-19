It’s rush hour in the cafeteria of the newspaper EL PAÍS when Mateo Palacios Corazzina, known by the stage name Thunder (Buenos Aires, 22 years old), decides to join the queue. About twenty workers are waiting in front of him and his team, made up of four kids of his age and Pedro Peligro, an Argentine hip hop activist and the singer’s father. They all have to wait a long time, but Trueno makes the decision: he refuses to go to a restaurant. “It’s fine here. Set menu and we eat with the workers,” he says nonchalantly, without any seriousness. Seated in the middle of one of the long tables, the rapper goes unnoticed in the middle of the hustle and bustle, even though he, his father and a couple of his cronies are the only ones wearing caps in the middle of the room. Among the newspaper’s workers, the boy born and raised in the La Boca neighborhood, a historic home for immigrants arriving in Buenos Aires and the birthplace of Buenos Aires football, stands out more than the Argentine rap star, one of the latest talents in Latin music who in the last five years has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in urban music, both for his collaborations with Bizarrap, J Balvin, Duki, Nicky Jam and Emilia, as well as for his lyrics, which connect with the feelings of the Argentine streets.

In May Trueno released a new album: The last Dance, an album that he delayed for several months and in which he offers a profile of a musician with a change of look where the braids in her hair stand out. The work goes through the history of hip hop while being able to fuse genres in order to sound current and different. “I am in favor of understanding music. I am not just a combative rapper, I also make reggaeton songs, dance songs, that do not combat anything and talk about love. I also find them important,” he confesses in an interview in the newspaper’s editorial office, where the photo shoot also takes place. The last Dance It is the confirmation of a young artist in evolution, but who at no time abandons his status as a street kid. As he sings in the first bars of the new album: “I have my own accent, the spirit of the neighborhood is the power of entrepreneurship… From the neighborhood of La Boca to the entire world: Trueno.”

Mateo Palacios Corazzina, ‘Thunder’, in Madrid. Daniel from Jorge

You cannot understand this musician without understanding his roots in La Boca. “It is my place in the world,” says this 100% genuine product of a unique neighborhood in Buenos Aires, made up of immigrants and workers who joined together in numerous community support institutions during the 19th and 20th centuries. “I learned everything from this neighborhood. It has a lot of history and a lot of culture. It is called La Boca because it is the neighborhood at the mouth of the Riachuelo where all the ships from outside, the immigrants, arrived. Hence the colors of the neighborhood and the soccer team, Boca Juniors. Because they say that the first ship that arrived was from Sweden and they took their colors,” he explains. Community alliances resulted in the publication of newspapers and the founding of cultural and sports clubs. The most famous is Boca Juniors, the soccer entity that is understood as a pagan religion in the street, home of Diego Armando Maradona. “Boca Juniors is the aspiration of all the kids in the neighborhood. We are very connected to the club, to the colors. “Like so many kids, I dreamed of being Riquelme,” says Trueno, who years ago met his idol and became friends with him. “Every country should have a team that belongs more to the people, and this is Boca Juniors. It fulfills the hopes of the neighborhood team.”

Trueno is a musician from the town, a product of La Boca. Just as the neighborhood developed a special sensitivity for art over decades, becoming a breeding ground for singers, tango dancers, poets and painters, the rapper’s family also developed a nerve with music. “Music came to me from various angles in my family,” he says. “My father was a hip hop MC. My mother was a singing teacher and gave classes. And my grandparents were all musicians. My family tree is flooded with music and art. I was nourished by all of them. I don’t have any special date when I got into music. It has always been in my life.” Perhaps a notable date was when he participated for the first time in a national music tournament in 2015. freestyle held in Buenos Aires. He was 13 years old. He was eliminated. “He didn’t say a single word on the whole trip back,” says his father, his greatest mentor. Pedro Peligro, better known as MC Peligro, was a member of the group Diferencias Actitudes Juveniles and is the current leader of the artistic collective Sur Capital Clika. He taught him to rap. “I owe everything to my dad and DJ Kool Herc,” confesses Trueno, who recalls his beginnings in rap: “When I saw the Eminem movie and saw the things they said, it caught my attention and I started playing with my father. The battles of freestyle “They were the first hook.” The year after that defeat that plunged the boy into silence, the teenage rapper returned to the tournament and won. “To battle in improvisation, you have to have the desire and want to have fun. Then comes the stage of discipline,” he says. At 14, the boy did not stop participating in cockfights with which he forged an authentic street spirit. “Nowadays, with a cell phone you can train for your battles, but my method was, above all, to battle with my father and play with him.”

‘Trueno’, seated with his team behind him in the EL PAÍS courtyard. Daniel from Jorge

Trueno rose to prominence very quickly. He won several tournaments freestyle and established himself as the great rapper of his generation as he released songs that were very well received on social media and made a name for himself on the international rap battle circuit. The big leap came in 2019: Bizarrap noticed him. The session BZRP Freestyle Sessions #6 It was a huge success: record breaking video freestyle most viewed on YouTube, with hundreds of millions of views. His name joined that of Bizarrap himself, the producer who revolutionized global urban music, but also that of Duki, Wos, Tiago PZK, Nathy Peluso, Khea and a good handful of other young Argentines who changed the pace in the country that always, apart from tango, exported Rock And Roll. “Argentine music has not been so established since the time of the Rock And Roll “It is important to convey our stage of consolidation. They were the faces of an era. Now, we occupy that position,” explains Trueno. “There were people who understood it, but others interpreted it in a confrontational way. The idea is to continue building a path and not confront anyone. We do not want to appropriate any genre. We only want to represent the voice of the people as they did.” And he adds: “Calamaro has agreed with me saying that we are the new Rock And Roll”.

In 2022, Trueno gave reasons to become a representative of the voice of the people. His album Right or wrong It sounded like a punch in the stomach to the Argentine social and political system, the voice of a neighborhood kid who was fed up with what he saw. “There is something very difficult to fight, which is the system. Bread is distributed unequally. In art, culture, change begins with oneself. And our change is to say what we think and share it with our people,” he says. “Paying for food or rent are current concerns of people. Poverty is in all the neighborhoods of Argentina. Villas is a poor neighborhood in Buenos Aires, it is like a favela where there are no legally declared territories. The messages I put in my songs are themes that I live. There is always a feeling of injustice.” Injustice also pointed the finger at the police in his songs, as in Fuck The Police. “I didn’t just want to talk about police corruption, abuse of power and trigger-happy police, but I also wanted to be able to touch on a much more sensitive issue that happened in almost every country in the world: the dictatorship. In Argentina it was something that really hurt many families and the country.” Fear of reprisals? “I was never affected by having a legal conflict, partly because I never did anything wrong and I know that I have a calm demeanor. But I sing and think without scruples. I notice very closely what happens with the police. I see it in my neighborhood through my friends and through the people. Where I lived I know that the police are more criminals than the criminals themselves. What I feel is that I have to say what is hidden under the carpet. Because the police, the State…, everything ends up in the same four people who control the lives of others. My concept of life does not go through those people and I am not afraid of the consequences. The word is a tool.”

Trueno, pictured on the fire escape of EL PAÍS. The musician from Buenos Aires visited the newspaper, where the interview and photo session took place and where he had lunch in the canteen. Daniel from Jorge

However, when asked about the populist and right-wing politics of the current Argentine president, Javier Milei, Trueno says that he never talks about political figures and affirms that what worries him most is defending the street: “Obviously I am worried about any kind of critical situation in the country, social, economic, governmental… I, for example, continue living in Argentina and I have no plans to leave the country, no matter what happens, because that is also defending the country. We are very up to date with what is happening with the problems. Unfortunately, we live in a continent with a lot of conflict due to these situations of the Government and we hope that, at some point, we can be better than we are.” And the boy from La Boca, the rapper who sits with the menu of the day in the dining room, makes an appeal: “I chose to put myself on the side of the conscience of Latin America. For me it is a home and a family. There are many things that divide a lot, like politics. Music is contrary to that: it unites us and is unbreakable. The connections that music makes can be cool. I learn from other places with music. I try to vindicate native culture and draw attention to the fact that there is too much selfishness in politics. In Argentina, as in Latin America, there is an established method of the poor being very poor and the rich being very rich.”