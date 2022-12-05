The plugs in the ear will soon be as normal as the watch on the wrist. Wireless in-ear headphones are also intended for continuous use. These eleven products are good for listening to music, making phone calls, video chatting and reducing noise.

The structure is always similar: On one side (here on the right), everything happens analogously. The digital heart beats on the left with the battery and chipset. An audio co-processor also works in Sennheiser’s Momentum TW3. Image: manufacturer

DThese things in the ear must be special products when so many people walk around with them and they have dominated the headphone market within a few years. And the triumph of wireless in-ear headphones, known as True Wireless, is far from over. Three quarters of all headphones are now in the ear. The sales figures continue to rise. That’s why a manufacturer beckons with his fresh stoppers almost every week. Due to the flood of products in this category, it is difficult to keep track. We collected products from well-known manufacturers, said stop at some point and tested eleven products.

Basically everyone can do the same thing. True Wireless have no cables because they connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Some of them are capable of multipoint, so that a pair of handsets can be connected wirelessly to two devices, i.e. also to a tablet or notebook. The tested devices can suppress external noise because they have built-in microphones with appropriate processors. The plugs also serve as a headset, with which you can make calls. They are the mouthpiece of the assistant on the smartphone. Lying in a case, the products fill up the battery. And True Wireless are of course also simply headphones with which you can listen to music.