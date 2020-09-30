Highlights: The father of the victim of the Hathras incident spoke to the media, said – did not see the body of the daughter

The victim’s father said – we talked to CM Yogi, hope that the government will give him justice

Fast track will be resolved through court, convicts will not leave: MP

Hathras

After the funeral of the victim in the Hathras incident, the father’s father spoke to the media on Wednesday evening. During this conversation, the victim’s father clearly stated that he was not shown the body of his daughter. The victim’s father said that he hoped the government would bring him justice.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s father said, “I have spoken to CM Yogi today.” They have assured us that we will get justice. It is true that we were not allowed to see our daughter, but we hope that we will get justice.

MP from Delhi Hans Raj Hans wrote a letter to CM Yogi, demanding strict punishment for the accused in the Hathras scandal

MP said – guilty will not be left

At the same time, Rajvir Singh Diler, MP from Hathras, said, We had put all the demands of the victim’s family in front of the Chief Minister. All of them have been completed. The matter will be resolved through a fast track court and the culprits will not be released in any way. We hope that we will get justice soon.

Priyanka Gandhi said – CM kept waiting for PM’s call to make SIT on Hathras scandal

The funeral was done late at night

Please tell that after the incident on September 14 in Hathras, the victim died in a hospital in Delhi on September 29. After the death of the victim, she was cremated late at night. The family members wanted the last rites of the victim to be done in the morning, but the police cremated the body at around 3.45 pm.