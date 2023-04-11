Leaked US top secrets about (among other things) the war in Ukraine continue to cause unrest, and not only in the US. That while no one knows whether they are real or not. The perpetrator is unknown at this time.

It concerns no more than a few dozen photos of documents, but the impact is great. In fact, according to experts, this is the most damaging leak for the US since 2013, when whistleblower Edward Snowden released no less than 700,000 documents about American espionage activities via Wikileaks.



Last week some photos surfaced for the first time. That happened on stages like Twitter, Telegram, 4chan and even a channel on which Minecraftplayers exchange information. They were not, strictly speaking, documents, but “hastily taken photographs,” as one US official put it: as if someone had folded papers from secret US briefings, pocketed them and later photographed them.

It doesn’t make the confusion any less. To begin with, it seems very likely that it concerns information about the combat power of the Ukrainian army. If the documents are to be believed, the air defense is running out of supplies. For example, the Buk and S-300 systems would run out of ammunition within ‘a few weeks’. If true, it means new opportunities for the Russian Air Force and disaster for Ukraine. “If we lose the battle in the air,” a Ukrainian army spokesman told the Wall Street Journal“It will have serious consequences for us.” He called on the West to speed up new arms deliveries, possibly in view of the expected spring offensive.

The documents also show that the Americans have extremely good contacts in the Russian army command. In fact, they have a better understanding of the Pentagon’s military operations than they do of the Ukrainians’ planning, according to one analyst’s somewhat acidic conclusion. The US would (according to the documents) even in real-time watch Russian attacks. If this is true, it also means that the Russians now know they have a leak. And that is bad news for Ukraine.

The documents do not only concern the war, but also analyzes by the CIA, among others, about allies. For example, the intelligence service would suspect that the current demonstrations in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu are being encouraged by the Mossad (the Israeli secret service). This is now being denied on all sides, but it is painful for the US.



The CIA also reports on internal discussions in the South Korean government about whether or not to supply missiles to the US. They could possibly be channeled back to Ukraine, which is against the official South Korean policy not to interfere in that war. There is also a document claiming that the Wagner group (the notorious Russian mercenary army) has contacted Turkey about arms sales. Note: Turkey is a member of NATO. Furthermore, there would be special forces from NATO countries such as France and the United Kingdom are stationed in Ukraine. Paris has since categorically denied this. Here, too, the US has some ironing to do.

The big questions are still unanswered: are the documents real, and if so, who leaked them? According to U.S. officials, they appear to be genuine, but some also appear to have been tampered with. For example, estimates of Russian military deaths have been revised downwards and Ukrainian deaths upwards. That points to Russian involvement in the leak. However, many documents also circulated exclusively in high American circles, which may indicate a pro-Russian spy. What is certain is that it concerns a leak and not a computer hack. It is expected that, despite investigations by the Pentagon and the FBI, among others, more will come out in the near future. In any case, the Pentagon on Monday called the leaking of the classified American documents “a very serious risk” to the national security of the United States.