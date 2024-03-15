True or false about sleep: is it good to recover at the weekend? Do you tell the truth in your sleep? What are the most restful hours?

In general it is said that light is the “enemy” of sleep, in the sense that one of the main sleep-inducing hormones is melatonin; this hormone begins to be produced when light is reduced; there are receptors at the eye level which, when they perceive that the light is decreasing, begin to stimulate the brain to produce melatonin. Consequently, in the evening we should reduce light stimulation and the use of all electronic devices.

However, sleeping completely in the dark is not always suitable, especially in people who have been used to sleeping with a small light since childhood.