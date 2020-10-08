It is awaited by all the countries of the planet: the future vaccine to cure Covid-19. Seven billion human beings are waiting for him, which could represent a lucrative market for the laboratories which have gone in search of him. This future treatment is also the most subsidized in the history of the drug. But then, will the drug industry get richer on the back of the Covid-19 thanks to billions of doses? This is debatable, already because on a global scale, the vaccine represents only a small part of the total turnover of the pharmaceutical industry: 35 billion out of 1 trillion dollars. Four laboratories compete for 80% of the market: the Americans Merck and Pfizer, the English GSK and the French Sanofi.

Then, the production of vaccines requires a lot of investment for a profitability not always assured. In the case of the coronavirus, the laboratories received public funds with, sometimes, counterparts such as distribution at affordable prices. “We are really on a non-profit vaccine because there is such a demand in the face of this totally new pandemic”, deciphers Patrick Buechler, expert in the pharmaceutical industry of the Roland-Berger firm.

The price of the vaccine will depend a lot on the laboratory that releases it: Sanofi has announced a vaccine at $ 10, AstraZeneca at $ 2.5, but Pfizer advances amounts between $ 50 and $ 60. The startup Moderna, far ahead, has not announced a price. It will also depend on the number of successful vaccines. The more there are, the better the competition will work.