On social networks, Internet users are indignant at an authoritarian drift in Germany, like a message posted on Facebook: “Germany is the first country in Europe to open the first camp for so-called Covid-19 patients!“. But what is it really? We find this information dating from January 17 in the columns of the German newspaper Die Welt. Germans who are reluctant to quarantine will be able to stay in dedicated detention spaces.

Local police have the right to quarantine people exposed to Covid-19. If they break their isolation several times, they risk being forcibly locked up. The State of Saxony, one of the epicenters of the epidemic, has confirmed that it wants to convert part of a refugee camp for this purpose. The state of Baden-Württemberg has taken a similar measure: it provides rooms under police surveillance in two hospitals. These decisions were strongly criticized by the opposition. This confinement is legal: the federal law on the protection against infectious diseases allows to lock up a person who does not respect his quarantine. On the other hand, Germany is not opening camps for all Covid-19 patients, but some Länder have indeed provided for confinement measures for those who, on several occasions, do not respect their quarantine.

