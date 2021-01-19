“The deep state” or “Deep State“is Donald Trump’s favorite expression. It designates those who would prevent it from governing. It would be a State within a State which would hold the real power of decision. The expression “deep state” appears in the 1990s in Turkey, then in Italy, to speak of collusion between politicians, police and mafias. We find this expression after the election of Donald Trump: the Fox News channel and the website Breitbart use it to support the president, subject to impeachment proceedings.



“The deep state” then becomes a signature of the conspirators to designate any form of organ of influence: media, lobbies or information in the hands of billionaires and great families of American politics. The conspirators claim that the purpose of this deep state is to protect a vast network of child crimes.

Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to use this term. In the summer of 2019, in front of the French ambassadors, he declared: “As some foreign theorists would say, we too have a deep state”, to talk about the resistance to his desire for rapprochement with Russia. Under the guise of anti-conformism and anti-political correctness, this portmanteau is in the process of infiltrating everyday French language.