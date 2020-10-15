Imagine that you are an American voter and that one announces to you that the teams of Donald Trump in 2016 classified your profile in the category of the people “to be discouraged” from going to vote. This is the case for 3.5 billion Americans. Journalists had access to the databases used by its teams. To understand everything, we must remember the scandal “Cambridge Analytica”, the English company which had obtained data thanks to faults of Facebook and allowed to obtain very detailed user profiles: political tendency, consumption or television programs . Nearly 200 million Americans had been registered. All of this made it possible to politically target users in the service of the Republicans campaign.

“If we take hip hop fans between 20 and 25 who live in Baltimore, this is the kind of filter that we can put on Facebook (…) we can also do very precise geolocation on, at where to send ads; you can choose a radius of a few hundred meters specific, age groups, genres, etc.“, says Marc Faddoul, researcher in artificial intelligence at Berkeley

Has this strategy been effective? Black Americans voted significantly less in 2016 but it is difficult to qualify this disinterest because of this kind of targeted campaigns. This type of strategy is used by all parties even though the Democrats say they set ethical limits.