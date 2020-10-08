Originally, Remdesivir was an antiviral developed against the Ebola virus in 2018. But it was a failure because other drugs were more effective. However, Gilead is pulling it out in March 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Even before its effectiveness is proven, it obtains the status of “orphan drug” and therefore a commercial exclusivity of seven years and tax credits. “By the time Gilead applied for an ‘orphan drug’ qualification, at the start of the epidemic, there had been very few cases in the United States. It was completely amoral.”, ton Juliana Veras, coordinator of the advocacy “Drug price” at Médecins du monde.

Very quickly, American politicians and associations like Public Citizen rose up against this maneuver. Within 48 hours, Gilead backtracked and canceled his request. But this setback will not prevent him from making a lot of money with Remdesivir. It gets put on the market in April, an announcement made by President Donald Trump in person. Its CEO has even been received at the White House on several occasions. Gilead has spent nearly $ 2.5 million in lobbying in three months. He is now marketing his drug to the tune of 2,000 euros for six days of treatment in rich countries. In France, the High Authority for Health (HAS) has refused reimbursement for this drug.