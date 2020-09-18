It is a noise that travels and reaches even the ears of the youngest. Will an asteroid collide with Earth? Technically, it is possible. The 2018 VP1, traveling at 125,000 km / h, has a 0.41% chance of crossing the path of our planet. A very low probability and which, above all, seems without real danger.



If some are concerned at the time of this announcement, it is largely related to recent Earth history. In Russia in 2013, the city of Chelyabinsk was violently struck by an asteroid causing an explosion equivalent to 35 times that of Hiroshima (Japan). The meteor shower left more than 1,000 injured. This asteroid, on the other hand, weighed between 7,000 and 10,000 tonnes, while the 2018 VP1 weighs only… 15 kilos. Even if it crosses the Earth, it will disintegrate as soon as it enters the atmosphere.