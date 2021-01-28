France is in a state of health emergency, a special regime which must be extended by Parliament. But is it the only one in Europe to have adopted this solution? In Spain, the country is on national alert until May. The executive can take exceptional measures that will take precedence over the autonomous regions, while the country is decentralized.

Italy is the first country in Europe to have triggered a national state of emergency in January 2020. It allows the executive to govern by decree. But the regions play more of a counter-power role than in France: the government co-decides and co-signs the decrees with the regional presidents. This is also the case in Germany, with the state of emergency in force since March 2020. The federal state can implement rapid restrictive measures by ordinance, but in collaboration with the Länder. And Parliament acts as a lock.

In Sweden, the Constitution does not allow the adoption of a state of emergency. But in the face of the worsening crisis, parliament voted overwhelmingly for an emergency law, giving more powers against the epidemic, such as closing restaurants and businesses for the first time. France is therefore not an isolated case, and many of its neighbors have set up an exceptional framework.