Manaus, two million inhabitants. At the height of the coronavirus epidemic, the capital of the Amazon paid a heavy price, hospitals and cemeteries quickly reached saturation point. But despite the lack of containment, the number of cases and deaths fell significantly in June. Would the inhabitants be protected? According to a study, 66% of the inhabitants could have been infected, a figure high enough to achieve collective immunity. A hypothesis relayed in many media, enough to support anti-containment theories.

Except that Covid-19 cases rise again in Manaus. The authorities closed the bars and beaches at the end of September. How to explain them? They could be isolated cases or cases of reinfection. Scientists don’t really know how to answer it. Can we be re-infected and after how long? This is the reason why the Manaus case is under scrutiny today. If people reinfect themselves, then collective immunity would not make sense. In the case of Covid-19, it could kill a lot of people for an ultimately very uncertain result.