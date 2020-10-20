A video of Czech students dancing back to back has created a buzz on social media. (SCREEN CAPTURE / VIDEO RADIO FRANCE)

A video from the Czech Republic has been talked about on social networks in recent weeks. We see masked students dancing back to back in formal dress. Some speak of “Czech dystopia”, others praise “the creativity of the Covid generation”. This video was shared without contextualization, leaving room for all possible interpretations. Is this a real recommendation made to these students to continue to enjoy their evening without risk of contamination from Covid-19? Is it a joke or even a political message sent to their government?

This video was shot on September 25, 50 kilometers from Prague in a dance school and not a high school. It is therefore not a prom, but a performance for the parents of students of a traditional dance class.

During these lessons (…) we always do something extra to put in a good mood and make the moment more memorable. Alice, participant in this dance class to franceinfo

This year the “something more“explained by Alice is the” Prymula dance “named after Roman Prymula, Czech Minister of Health, appointed to this post on September 21. It was Alice’s dance teacher who invented this dance and he insists on his intention to leave: “This video is an exaggeration of current measures related to Covid-19“. It was therefore a joke with a political message to the Minister of Health, much criticized in the country. The Czech Republic has the highest number of cases and deaths per day reported to its population. Sunday, October 18, many demonstrators gathered in Prague to demand an end to health measures and the resignation of Roman Prymula.