Crowded docks and oars. On social networks, Internet users shared, outraged, photos and videos of Parisian public transport at rush hour. If the faces of users appear masked, social distancing is impossible. In the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, many are indignant: aren’t such conditions conducive to contamination? Unless, others ironically, that the coronavirus does not take the metro.

>> Covid-19: follow all the information related to the pandemic in our direct

Most of these shots were taken on Monday, October 5, as several lines were disrupted, as reported The Parisian. But concerns remain. Guest of Public Senate, Wednesday October 14, the national secretary of Europe Ecology-The Greens, Julien Bayou, estimated that public transport during rush hour sometimes gave “the impression of being virus cattle, rolling clusters”.

Faced with these questions, the Minister for Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, nevertheless wanted to be reassuring about BFMTV and RMC Tuesday 6 October. “All the scientific studies that I read tell us that public transport is not a particular contamination site”, he assured, supporting figures: “Studies tell us that less than 1% of contaminations happen in public transport.”

This very low percentage advanced by the Minister for Transport is found in the weekly epidemiological points of Public Health France. According to the latest publication, Thursday, October 8, transport as a whole (planes, trains, boats, etc.) only represents 1.1% of the clusters identified since the beginning of May. The National Federation of Passenger Transport stresses moreover that to his knowledge, “no cluster has been identified as part of an interurban road transport service”. “To date, no case of cluster on board a train has been reported by the French health authorities”, adds SNCF.

But, as franceinfo has already explained, this statistic is a sham. Public Health France itself concedes: “The number of clusters identified is probably vastly underestimated.” “In public transport as we know it in our big cities, it is almost impossible to identify foci of transmission”, points out the epidemiologist Yves Buisson, who chairs the scientific watch unit on Covid-19 at the Academy of Medicine.

“It’s not that there aren’t cases, it’s that we don’t know how to identify them and link them to the contamination.” Yves buisson to franceinfo

“A cluster is three positive people who frequented the same place within seven days”, exposes the doctor. Identify a cluster, “it goes well if we are in a company, a school or in the case of a show or a wedding”. But in the metro “it is absolutely impossible”.

“You don’t know who your neighbors are when you travel in the metro or RER”, notes Dominique Costagliola, Deputy Director of the Pierre-Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health. In these conditions, “it is not easy to trace a cluster that would come from there”. “The only way to be able to trace contamination in public transport is StopCovid, if it worked”, relieves Yves buisson. The application, a second version of which is in preparation, is indeed little downloaded and little used by the French.

“Public transport being by nature an anonymous place of passage, clusters are more difficult to detect.” Public health France to franceinfo

Therefore, this 1% brandished by the minister “has no scientific value, slice Dominique Costagliola. This is the percentage of what we find, but that does not mean that it is the percentage of true circumstances of contamination. “

We must also distinguish the metro, the tram or the RER from the train or the plane, notes Yves Buisson. “On the train or on the plane, it’s easier” to trace contact cases, explains the doctor. “Travelers have a ticket, they left their name somewhere when booking, they have an assigned seat. It is therefore easier to find them and identify clusters that have arisen during a trip.”

TheUnion of public and rail transport do not fail to note that, according to the British organization Rail Safety and Standards Board, the risk of contamination on board a train is 0.01% over an average journey of one hour, and it is further reduced by half if passengers wear a mask. Or that, according to the American Public Transport Association, which claims to have reviewed international publications on the subject, the risk is “minimal”, especially if barrier measures are taken, and“no direct correlation has been established between the use of urban public transport and the transmission of Covid-19”.

But the experts contacted by franceinfo note above all that scientific studies analyzing this type of contamination are too few to draw conclusions and are not always transposable from one mode of transport to another or from one country to another. other. “We don’t know exactly how many people can get infected in public transport”, recognizes Yves Buisson. But, “even if we cannot quantify it, it is a fairly low risk, insofar as the wearing of the mask has been put in place”, he assures.

It all depends on “rate of compliance with standards”, judge Dominique Costagliola. Because if social distancing is not observed in public transport, wearing a mask, mandatory, it is. Gold “what we expect is not 100% efficiency but a reduction in risk”, notes the epidemiologist. “A large proportion of people wear a mask, but there are still people who wear the mask under their nose, which is of no use.”, she remarks.

Another notable element in the eyes of Dominique Costagliola: in transport, unlike bars in particular, “people talk little, apart from sometimes invectives”. Gold, “It’s not just by being next to someone contagious that you get infected, that someone has to be infected with the virus and you have to be at a distance short enough to catch it”, insists the epidemiologist.

Yves Buisson still lists some risk factors: “When people are against each other, of course it increases the risk.” Likewise, “rush hours are occasions for brawls and speaking very loudly is a factor favoring contamination”. More generally, “People who speak very loudly on the phone in the bus or the metro emit particles and if the mask is not well adjusted or is a little porous, it is a potential source of contamination”.

“People have to force themselves to be silent. They have to close their mouths, because when you close your mouth, no postilions come out.” Yves buisson to franceinfo

Both the responsible minister and the companies in the sector insist on the health measures taken to limit the risk of contamination in public transport. The National Federation of Passenger Transport recalls thata national protocol was put in place by the ministry. Among other provisions, including the compulsory wearing of the “general public” mask, it recommends the provision of hydroalcoholic gel for users or the disinfection of equipment at least once a day. Physical distancing has been relaxed.

For its part, the RATP argues that the entire network (buses, metro, tram and RER trains, but also train stations and stations) is cleaned and disinfected daily, which mobilizes 1,800 people against 1,300 in normal times. The 4,700 buses, 716 metros, 339 RER and 246 trams are nebulized, that is to say that drops of virucidal product vaporized. Some 800 hydroalcoholic gel dispensers have also been installed.

The Parisian authority also underlines that if traffic is back to normal on its network, users are less numerous than before: the attendance rate is only 66% in the subways, RER and tramways and 80% on the buses. However, this does not prevent crowds at peak times, especially in the morning. SNCF, too, observes that “the long-distance trainsets are cleaned and disinfected several times a day and the Transilien and TER trainsets at least once a day”.