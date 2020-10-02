Are children more exposed to the coronavirus than we think? A study sows doubt. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the epidemic progresses faster in children than in the rest of the population. There would be a faster increase in the number of positive cases, the number of hospitalizations, but also the number of deaths among children. And this, from July, with the reopening of schools in the United States.

Figures that echo the fears of the first union of primary teachers, very worried since the health protocol was lightened in schools. “We get the impression that the virus would be a little bit like the Chernobyl cloud and that it would stop at the school door. We know that it is obviously different, that children, even they are not very contaminating, they contaminate each other “, deplores Guislaine David, Secretary General Snuipp FSU. Except that nothing can confirm it. All French studies affirm that children are mainly infected by an adult and within the framework of the family unit.

Are the figures of this American study credible? No, because it has a far too imprecise, far too broad definition of what a child is. A large majority of states consider that one is a child up to the age of 19. Infants, young children, adolescents and young adults are therefore put in the same basket. An imprecision that makes these results impossible to analyze. Especially since American children are more obese, more precarious, more poorly cared for than French children.