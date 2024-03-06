It is no surprise to anyone that at the end of the 90s, Thalía was one of the most acclaimed female figures on television, as well as in the world of music, hence it was the impossible love of many, however, there was a man who managed to conquer her and stole her heart, with whom she still has been married for more than twenty years.

It was the year of 1999 when Thalía met Tommy Mottolaher current husband, at that time the president of the famous record label Sony Music, and all thanks to Emilio Estefan introducing him to her, during a dinner they had.

They both began to get to know each other much better and it was time to take the next step and begin a courtship, which soon led to something much more important; say yes in front of the altara moment that was quite commented on at that time.

Thalia She married Tommy Mottola in December 2000. in a unique, televised ceremony full of celebrities, but not everything was rosy, since he also faced strong criticism due to the age difference that existed between the two, a topic that continues to be touched upon from time to time today.

How many years apart are Thalía and Tommy Mottola?

Currently, Thalía is 52 years old, while Tommy Mottola is 75, that is, The couple is 23 years aparta controversial topic for many despite more than two decades of being married.

When they got married, Thalía was only 29 years old old, but tommy 52. The music businessman was almost twice the age of his girlfriend at the time, but that was not an impediment for anyone. They currently live happier than ever and have two children together: Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro, she is 16 years old and he is 12. Thalía and Tommy Mottola's children do not appear in the entertainment world, as apparently they have had no interest in do, but they are one hundred percent focused on their studies.

